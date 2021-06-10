Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-920 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $884.22 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mission Produce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mission Produce has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.57.

AVO traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.88. 231,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,765. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 28.12. Mission Produce has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mission Produce will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard acquired 11,200 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $197,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $6,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 724,947 shares of company stock worth $14,029,080. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

