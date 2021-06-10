Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) was down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.25 and last traded at $14.25. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

