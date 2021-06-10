Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

MG opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Mistras Group has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $338.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.81 and a beta of 2.16.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $153.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mistras Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mistras Group news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,212.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,495,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 49,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

