Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Makes New $214,000 Investment in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,770 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of TOL opened at $61.85 on Thursday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $603,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,922,201.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $67,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,650 shares of company stock worth $3,114,502. 10.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.47.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.