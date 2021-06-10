Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 335 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,766,000 after acquiring an additional 272,651 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,339 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 740,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,534,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 679,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,429,000 after acquiring an additional 110,075 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $196.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $137.33 and a 52 week high of $197.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.98.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.