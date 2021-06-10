Mithril Price Tops $0.0739 on Exchanges (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for about $0.0739 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded 40.9% higher against the dollar. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $73.90 million and approximately $124.34 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mithril

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

