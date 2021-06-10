Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $80.31 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 164.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,682 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $80,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $276.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $178.66 and a twelve month high of $293.05. The company has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.17.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

