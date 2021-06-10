Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 160,197 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 987,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160,197 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $74,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,917,000 after buying an additional 841,171 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,520,000 after buying an additional 506,401 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,196,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 14.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.26.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $92.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.80. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $94.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

