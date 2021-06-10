Mitsui Mining & Smelting (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Mitsui Mining & Smelting (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:MMSMY opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $7.93.
About Mitsui Mining & Smelting
