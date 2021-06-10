MKM Partners Begins Coverage on Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the airline’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LUV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

LUV opened at $58.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.32.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $255,000. Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 13.5% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 8,719 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 559,412 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,158,000 after acquiring an additional 151,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 87.1% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the airline’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

