Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) traded down 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $202.50 and last traded at $211.88. 201,626 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,206,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.88.

Get Moderna alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.95, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,499,273.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,411,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,282,843.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,411,583.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,148,635 shares of company stock valued at $282,589,123. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Moderna by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Moderna by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Moderna by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.