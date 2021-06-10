MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Insider Thomas Bull Sells 4,250 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total value of $1,351,117.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,222.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Bull also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MongoDB alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $114,732.45.

NASDAQ:MDB traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $329.52. 1,027,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,133. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of -69.90 and a beta of 0.73. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.27 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1,062.47% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Argus upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.25.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.