Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.53

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.53 and last traded at $19.53, with a volume of 8415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MNR shares. Berenberg Bank cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 59.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,596,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,759,000 after buying an additional 150,508 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,061,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,709,000 after buying an additional 93,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,340,000 after buying an additional 56,713 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,776,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,765,000 after purchasing an additional 96,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

