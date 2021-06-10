Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Acquires 368,898 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,733,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 368,898 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for 5.2% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $159,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $1,331,481,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,582,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179,570 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 500.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.38. 38,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,451. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $65.42 and a 12-month high of $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $147.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.03.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 15.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.27.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

