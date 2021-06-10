Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $15.58 Million Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,747 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $15,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 82.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 58,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 656,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,016,000 after purchasing an additional 242,565 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 943,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,540,000 after buying an additional 20,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.41.

DSGX traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $66.22. 5,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,856. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.87. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.66 and a beta of 1.09.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

