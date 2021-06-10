Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $80.34 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,756 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 2.6% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Danaher worth $80,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 52,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 74,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR traded up $5.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $245.72. 73,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,643. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $164.51 and a twelve month high of $261.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

