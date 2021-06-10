Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Makes New $34.64 Million Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 98,282 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,642,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.9% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the first quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 38,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,609,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $1,850,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 187,789 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $66,191,000 after buying an additional 18,412 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $382.82. 55,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $169.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $374.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,030 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,959 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.