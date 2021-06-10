Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 82,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,936 shares of company stock valued at $10,780,627 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADI stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.51. The stock had a trading volume of 78,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,583. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $166.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.