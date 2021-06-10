Monument Circle Acquisition (NYSE:MON) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.75. Monument Circle Acquisition shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 9,618 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,652,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $580,000. Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,645,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $963,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $8,356,000.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

