Moonshot Reaches Market Capitalization of $3,221.07 (MOONSHOT)

Moonshot (CURRENCY:MOONSHOT) traded up 22.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 10th. Moonshot has a total market capitalization of $3,221.07 and approximately $85,725.00 worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonshot coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Moonshot has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00062499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.59 or 0.00180642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.86 or 0.00200660 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.66 or 0.01323763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,230.66 or 0.99781018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Moonshot Coin Profile

Moonshot’s total supply is 629,124,973,940 coins and its circulating supply is 191,163,049,869 coins. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @RS25Moonshot

Moonshot Coin Trading

