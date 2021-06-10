Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 25.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,917,000 after acquiring an additional 841,171 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after buying an additional 506,401 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,196,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.26.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $92.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $172.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.80. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $94.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

