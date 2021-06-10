Mothercare (LON:MTC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 16.95 ($0.22). Mothercare shares last traded at GBX 15.95 ($0.21), with a volume of 32,580 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mothercare in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of £89.93 million and a P/E ratio of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 16.43.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company offers clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 791 stores, including 222 stores in Europe, 206 stores in the Middle East, and 363 stores in Asia under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 40 countries.

