Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI)’s stock price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 108,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 64,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.51.

About Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and MR imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate segments. The company also manufactures and sells cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and provides monitoring and supporting services for its NMR technologies.

