National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.22

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.22 and last traded at $53.79, with a volume of 178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.92.

NFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.40.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

