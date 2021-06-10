Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 157.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.41% of Natus Medical worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Natus Medical by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Natus Medical by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Natus Medical by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Natus Medical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 106,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 12,500 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $344,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,196 shares of company stock worth $1,855,398. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTUS stock opened at $27.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $946.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.75 and a beta of 0.51. Natus Medical Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $114.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

