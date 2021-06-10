NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NatWest Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.57 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 26.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 245.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 26,815 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 24.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 41,209 shares during the period. 0.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

