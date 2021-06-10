Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)’s stock price rose 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.18 and last traded at $28.18. Approximately 3,231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 487,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.88.

NMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $553.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.01.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.55 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 3.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth $541,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth $498,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 181,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 51,518 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 351.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.