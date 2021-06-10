NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $63.10 Million

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 10th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.16 or 0.00008434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.26 billion and approximately $63.10 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00038752 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00241835 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00036321 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00011169 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005745 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 398,993,340 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

