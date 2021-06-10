Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Neogen in a report issued on Monday, June 7th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. William Blair also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.72 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.44. Neogen has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.49.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Neogen by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Neogen news, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $186,375.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,285.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Papesh sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $597,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,094.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,380 shares of company stock worth $8,474,555 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.