NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Acquired by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 787,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,507 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $38,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -532.50 and a beta of 0.69. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.28.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at $9,824,119.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $6,835,199.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,232.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on NEO shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.46.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.