NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.19). NeoPhotonics reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 237.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NeoPhotonics.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

NPTN opened at $10.61 on Monday. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $544.61 million, a P/E ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 90,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $814,116.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 450,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,833.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $223,342.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,640.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 211,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,722. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.