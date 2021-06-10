Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,183 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,027,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,271,291,000 after acquiring an additional 66,263 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.82.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $485.81 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.45 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $215.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

