NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTST. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 552.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at $2,569,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTST opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26. The firm has a market cap of $935.08 million and a PE ratio of 34.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $23.78.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.94%.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

