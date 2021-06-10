New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 433,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $43,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $109.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $113.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.90. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.