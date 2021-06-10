New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 823,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 133,120 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.78% of Vericel worth $45,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vericel by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,236 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,223,000 after purchasing an additional 112,653 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Vericel by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,372,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after buying an additional 47,344 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,370,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,315,000 after purchasing an additional 104,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 86.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 958,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,242,000 after purchasing an additional 443,802 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $57.19 on Thursday. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 714.96 and a beta of 2.10.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $2,320,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,372 shares of company stock worth $6,208,573. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VCEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

