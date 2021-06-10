New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $40.72 Million Stock Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,329,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.25% of GrafTech International worth $40,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in GrafTech International by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EAF opened at $12.74 on Thursday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.06.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 102.08% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EAF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

