New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $46.69 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $46,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in DocuSign by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.00.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,787 shares of company stock worth $10,919,283. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $237.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.53. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of -220.14 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.66 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

