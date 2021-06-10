New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 17,025 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 456,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,025 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $44,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $104.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.57. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $3,134,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,739.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $534,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,904.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,000 shares of company stock worth $26,117,740 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

