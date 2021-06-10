New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 19,757 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,757 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $41,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks stock opened at $359.73 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $360.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.52. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.53.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.01, for a total transaction of $50,769.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,902,769.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total transaction of $25,976.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,412 shares of company stock worth $27,578,768. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.