New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 54,700 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 54,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $47,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,053,502,000 after buying an additional 1,848,506 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,370,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,486,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,655,000 after buying an additional 765,908 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,986,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,967,000 after buying an additional 222,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after buying an additional 940,412 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $123.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.01. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.57.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,019,446 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

