Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,405 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $208,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,921. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.69.

NEM stock opened at $69.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $53.16 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.58.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

