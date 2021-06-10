Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Newmont in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NGT. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$101.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NGT stock opened at C$84.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.40. Newmont has a 12-month low of C$68.76 and a 12-month high of C$95.65. The stock has a market cap of C$67.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.84 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.691 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

