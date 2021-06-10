News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Purchased by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 2,290.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560,024 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $14,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWSA. FMR LLC increased its position in News by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,730,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in News by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 43,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in News by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 965,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,343,000 after acquiring an additional 64,635 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in News by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $26.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of -294.75 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.55. News Co. has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

NWSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

