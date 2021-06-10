Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $10.20 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $14.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Nexa Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nexa Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup downgraded Nexa Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexa Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.69.

Shares of Nexa Resources stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.27 and a beta of 1.67. Nexa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $602.93 million during the quarter. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,726,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after buying an additional 191,988 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 139.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 49,369 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 9.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

