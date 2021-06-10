NextDAO Market Cap Reaches $3.71 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and $171,440.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NextDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002387 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00062096 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00063783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00023831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.65 or 0.00185816 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,018,820,452 coins and its circulating supply is 1,978,588,342 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.