Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) CEO Douglas W. Marohn Purchases 2,218 Shares

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) CEO Douglas W. Marohn acquired 2,218 shares of Nicholas Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $25,218.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,790.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Nicholas Financial stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,005. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $11.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a market cap of $142.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 32.74, a quick ratio of 32.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC increased its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,089,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,647 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 36.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

