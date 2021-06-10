Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 368 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 412,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,072,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 106,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG opened at $144.39 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $92.49 and a 12-month high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.13.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

