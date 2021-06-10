Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Trims Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 231,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,239,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ODFL opened at $249.77 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.57 and a 52-week high of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

