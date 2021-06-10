Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.40

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 22293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NRDBY. Barclays upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordea Bank Abp currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 7.91%.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

