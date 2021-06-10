Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was upgraded by UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NRDBY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.13. 29,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,201. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

